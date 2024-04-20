Two die, three injured in auto crash along Onitsha–Owerri Road 

Contrary to the speculation that many people died in the early morning fatal accident that occurred on Friday at Eke-Orogwe, along Onitsha-Owerri road, the authentic news is that only two persons have been confirmed dead.

Out of three people that sustained injuries, two have been discharged, and the last person is receiving treatment at intensive care unit of FMC, Owerri. The dead have also been evacuated to the nearby mortuary.

Among the dead was the conductor of the tipper lorry that was involved in the accident and the other was one of the commuters waiting at the bus stop. There was no casualty from the luxury bus belonging to a new generation church. Rather the person that is lying in intensive care unit of FMC, Owerri is a member of the church.

The crash occurred at about 6.20 am Friday at Eke-Orogwe bus stop along the Onitsha-Owerri Express way.

According to eye witness, the cause of the accident was the crass decision of the tipper driver who drove into the express way without observing the road to notice an incoming luxury bus and other incoming vehicles and thus causing a fatal accident.

The luxury bus while trying to negotiate itself away from ramming into the tipper and plunging into the gutter found itself hitting a Coca-Cola deport.

The three vehicles involved included a tipper with no registration number, a Mercedes Macopolo luxury bus with registration number XA213BD and commercial mini-bus otherwise popularly known as korope. All of these vehicles were going to the same direction.

The traffic law cautions the driver on the feeder road to ensure there’s no incoming vehicle before joining the expressway.

Speaking to the newsmen at the scene, one of the community leaders of the Orogwe community in Owerri West Local Government Area, Eng. Dominic Ejiogu, expressed regret over the death of the two young men that lost their lives in the accident and also commiserated with the families.

He gave kudos to the Police and FRSC men for their quick arrival and immediate evacuation of the injured to the hospital.

He, therefore, cautioned the drivers to always drive the speed they can control and learn to respect the right of other road users.

“Drivers should demonstrate discipline while driving by adhering to speed limit and observing all traffic rules”, Eng. Ejiogu counseled.

Meanwhile, the injured persons are presently receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the FMC Owerri.

