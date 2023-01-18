Champion Newspapers Limited
Why NUPENG is poised to picket Indorama

By Editor
UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPEMG)  has cited unfair labour practices,including alleged crude machinations by the management of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Company in Rivers state, Nigeria, as reasons for its threat to picket the company.
The union warned that it would disrupt industrial harmony in the company unless management desists from its anti-union activities whereby they tried to clamp down against unionization in the company.
The General Secretary of the union, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, in a protest letter, called on the Federal,Rivers State government, security agencies and the general public to join the union in persuading the management of  the company, to toe the line of peace, by resolving the conflict in order to avoid confrontation with NUPENG.
He said : “NUPENG wishes to urgently draw the attention of the government and the pu blic in general, to the anti-labour, crude and unscrupulous machinations of the management of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Company in Rivers state.”

