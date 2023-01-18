Champion Newspapers Limited
Kwankwaso in Chatham House  blames the rich as biggest problem of  Nigeria 

… Says, he will not step down for Obi

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has blamed rich Nigerians for being the biggest problem of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, a former two-term governor of Kano and former Defence Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo government who stated this while addressing stakeholders on his vision for Nigeria at Chatham House, a world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum also gave reasons why he would not support the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said, “Forget about the big people, who are actually the problem of our country…”

The presidential candidate of the NNPP further stated, “With supporters at the grassroots level, we are the only party today and we’ve succeeded in Northern Nigeria today in terms of votes and support. Now we are working in the Southern part of the country.”

Kwankwaso while hitting back at the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi over a comment asking him (Kwankwaso) to withdraw from the presidential race for Labour Party, said, “For us, the difference between the North and the South is that the North knows more than the Southern part of the country.

“If you’re from the North I’m sure you wouldn’t have made that statement for Kwankwaso to withdraw from Labour Party. You should go and look at my credentials my brother.”

