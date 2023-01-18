Communal crisis.:APC governorship candidate, Hon Nwifuru, pledges to establish state boundary reconciliation commission, explore alternative conflict resolution

By CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIK

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, Hon Francis Nwifuru, has pledged to establish State Boundary Reconcilliation Commission in tackling the menace of communal crisis in the State.

Hon Nwifuru made the assertion on Wednesday on the occasion of the official flag-off of the governorship campaign rally, held at Iboko Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

The campaign flag-off which has as its theme “the People Charter of Needs, Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity”

According to him,” his administration would establish Ebonyi State Boundary and Reconciliation

Commission, delineate intra-state boundaries, and rehabilitate conflict areas”

“The State has consistently employed alternative conflict resolution mechanism, in providing solutions to crisis”

According to him, “I shall run the Government of Ebonyi State on the principle of People’s Charter of Needs, based in open Governance and performance management”

The Governorship Candidate outlined major key sectors his administration would accord priority if elected to include education, infrastructure development,

On the education sector, Hon Nwifuru said that he would emphasize on entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and palrtnership with Private Schools Owners to enhance quality education in Ebonyi State.

“Partnership with faith-based organizations for improved moral and civic education, strengthening of Ebonyi State Scholarship System with priority to indigent students.

Hon Nwifuru said that he would strengthen existing solid mineral policy to enhance investment.

Flagging the campaign, Governor David Umahi called on the people to vote for Hon Nwifuru, describing him as an experienced leader.

” It is the turn of the Izzi Clan to produce the next governor of the State after his tenure”

The event had in attendance the deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Kingsley Ikoro, members of the State Executive Council, APC Candidates for Senate, House of Representative and Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, party faithful, Support Groups among others.