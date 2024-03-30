Why I abstained from LP Convention- Obi

PAMELA EBOH Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 General elections, Peter Obi has explained why he was not present at the party’s National Convention held at Grand Seasons Hotel Nnewi in Anambra State on Wednesday, March 14, 2024.

Obi who made the revelation on his X handle, (formally known as Twitter) hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, said he ignored the party’s Convention because the party leadership under Abure failed to do wide consultation with key stakeholders of the party before embarking on the said convention.

Recall that the said party’s national convention declared Barr Julius Abure as national chairman.

But the former Anambra State Governor in his reaction harped on the need for the right thing to be done to salvage the party.

He insisted “I am more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

“We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party,” he emphatically affirmed.

Obi further threw his weight behind the call for a structure for the ‘OBIdient’ movement, saying, “It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process.

Labour Party has in recent times, enmeshed in crisis, leading to a call by its supporters for restructuring of the party ahead of 2027.