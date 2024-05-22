WFDD: Mahmoud Urges Nigerians to Embrace Healthy Living, Environmental Conservation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As the world marks the 2024 World Family Doctors’ Day, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy living lifestyle and collective investment in afforestation to ensure a healthy planet and people.

Speaking at the commemoration in Abuja, represented by Dr. Abdullahi Isah Kauramata, the Minister praised the theme “Healthy Planet, Healthy People” as strategic and timely.

Mahmoud acknowledged the crucial role of family doctors in providing basic healthcare services, handling various diseases, and performing surgeries, among other services.

She urged them to continue supporting the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged her support for their efforts.

Prof. Musa Dankyau, President of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, highlighted the interconnectedness of environmental and human health, emphasizing the impact of environmental degradation on population health.

He encouraged family doctors to address these challenges and advocate for the health of patients, families, and the planet.

The World Family Doctors Day, declared in 2010, recognizes the vital role of family doctors in delivering comprehensive healthcare and reaffirms their commitment to the health of patients and the planet.