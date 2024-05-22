Tinubu Commissions NDDC’s Power Station in Ondo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the multi-billion naira 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President, who was represented by the Minister for Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, said that the project demonstrated the determination of the Federal Government to develop the Niger Delta region.

He said that the Federal Government was placing priority on electricity as one of the sure ways of boosting industrialization in the country.

The President congratulated the NDDC for completing the project and enjoined the people of the Niger Delta region to continue to support the Federal Government.

In his speech, the Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, gave kudos to the NDDC for what he described as a landmark project.

He declared: “I am deeply grateful to all individuals, organisations and stakeholders whose dedication and collaboration has brought this project to fruition. A special acknowledgment is owed to the current management of the NDDC under the Chairmanship of Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for its invaluable partnership, unwavering support, and steadfast commitment to realising this high impact endeavour.

“ I appreciate our esteemed Royal fathers, in this district, the resilient residents of Ode-Erinje: our gracious host community, and the entire people of the Southern Senatorial District for their cooperation and steadfast support throughout the journey of this project.

“ This transformative project will bring significant benefits, including job opportunities, new investments, better healthcare and support socioeconomic development in the district. Moreover, the project will, no doubt, boost economic activities and improve the quality of life for our citizens by ensuring reliable and affordable electricity supply.

The Governor urged the people in the Senatorial District to own the project and protect it , considering what they had been through for about 15 years without electricity supply. “It is our collective duty to protect the Substation and other allied facilities from vandalism,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the project was a reflection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong desire to have the Niger Delta Region transformed into a zone of peace and development.

He stated that the NDDC was dedicated to advancing the implementation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Our commitment to this project, which has been in progress for over a decade, remains unwavering. As a board, we have chosen to focus on initiatives that will positively impact the lives of the people, regardless of who initiated the project.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, affirmed that the electricity project would complement the Federal Government’s effort in the power sector, noting that the benefits were enormous.

He assured that the electricity sub-station would illuminate over 2,000 communities across five local government areas within the oil-producing region of Ondo State, significantly impacting lives and boosting businesses.

Ogbuku commended the traditional rulers and leaders in the area for protecting the project from the activities of vandals.

Giving a brief of the project, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that the contract provided for the construction of 45km double circuit 33KV Feeder lines from Omotosho Power Station (Hook-up point) to Okitipupa and two 30MVA, 132/33KV Injection Substations with breakers, gantry and substation automations. It also provided for the construction of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalow as service quarters.He explained: “The project is aimed at complementing the Federal Government’s *effort* in the power sector by improving power supply to Okitipupa, Igbokoda and other neighbouring communities in Ondo South Senatorial District with direct value to chain in small and medium scale industries, job creation and *consequently* ,engender growth and development in Ondo State.

Giving a goodwill message, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, said that the project symbolized a significant step in our collective effort to enhance the quality of life and economic potential of our region. He observed: “This project is not just an infrastructure endeavor but also a beacon of hope for what can be achieved when we unite with purpose and determination. A closer look at this specific project reveals several positive milestones in bridging the infrastructure gaps in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.”