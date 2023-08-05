Champion Newspapers Limited
West African Food Festival holds Aug. 9-15 in Lagos

Metro news
By BISIRIYU
L-R): Joseph Onchwati (R&D Chef, Caraway Africa Nigeria Ltd - Olam Sanyo JV); Chef Paulinus Okon (President, APCN) Great Anosike and Uche Anunta (Accounts Executive and Operations Manager, respectively, of The Ideas House Marketing Communications Limited.
The West African Food Festival will be held from 9th to 15th August 2023 at the Hospitality Business School, Omole Phase 2, Protea by Marriot Alausa, and Lagos State Culinary Center in Lagos.

It’s going to be a celebration of the flavours, sound and sight of West Africa.

The theme of preserving West African flavors and the chef’s role in sustainable food tourism is so important and it’s great that there will be indigenous recipes and food display, exhibitions, city tours, and competitions.

The event is going to be an incredible one highlighting food tourism at its peak.

It may sound amazing but people will be excited about the event.

To RSVP, you can contact Chef Ude 08020873603, Chef Belinda 08038687570, or Chef Debby 08104180729.

