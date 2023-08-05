Over 1.2m candidates register for 2023 NECO SSCE

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

No fewer than One million, two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and eighty-eight candidates registered for the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this in Jos Plateau State on Friday while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some Schools.

Prof. Wushishi disclosed that out of this figure, 601,074 candidates are male while 584,814 are female.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE which would be concluded next week is the best organized in recent years.

He disclosed that various measures have been in place to check examination malpractice, adding that the measures have started yielding positive results.

The Registrar, who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

Prof. Wushishi had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng