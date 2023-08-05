I see a very bright future of agriculture in Nigeria – Olajire, a farmer…….Urges govt to address poverty to reduce crimes

ABIODUN SULAIMON OLAJIRE is a farmer. In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about his business, prospects, challenges and what government can do to assist farmers in the country in order to achieve food security, Excerpt:

Can we meet you?

My name is Abiodun Sulaimon Olajire. I am the Chief Executive Officer of AB TOP Agriculture. I am a farmer and I am into aquaculture, poultry and I also process broilers

When did you establish your farm?

Actually, the farm has been existing for over nine years. I registered my company about three years ago and I have been practising over nine years now

What agro allied products do you distribute?

Just like I told you, I am into aquaculture. I also process broilers, smoke and send out some of the products outside the country. I do supply broilers to various organizations and individuals. Apart from productions, I belong to a group we call Soludero through which we produce poultry meat and we have different sections in that group. I am in charge of processing. When we process, we supply some of these to cold rooms from where they get to the final consumers. So, that is what we do majorly.

Can you tell us about your services in Agricultural Research?

I got some of my trainings through the Ministry of Agriculture in Lagos. Through the Ministry, I have attended several seminars to enhance my performance in the industry.

What made you to go into Agribusiness and what are your challenges in the industry?

Well, just like any other businesses, funding is one thing, secondly, regular increase in the price of feeds and in most cases your customers who you want to adjust prices. So, those are just the major things- the feeds and funding. Epileptic supply of electricity is another challenge.

What is the future of Agriculture in Nigeria?

I can see the future to be bright considering the efforts of Lagos State government through the Ministry of Agriculture and I have the belief that in future, with agriculture, there will be much supply of foods. Government has been trying its best through grants and the rest it has been giving to farmers. I see a very bright future of agriculture in Nigeria.

What can you say on the present administration in Nigeria in supporting agriculture?

Currently, government is trying its best; farmers have been given some inputs. The poultry farmers were given birds and feeds and through projects by World Bank, government is helping farmers. It is just a matter of time; I believe these things will go round and with that, the impacts will be felt by the majority.

What can you say about farmers and herders clash in Nigeria and what is the way out?

I think the major cause of all these problems is poverty because an idle hand is the devil’s workshop. So, if government can address the problems of poverty it, will reduce the crime rates in the country. Another thing is insecurity. Look at these young people who are supposed to be in school but nobody to take care of them. Government should solve the problems of unemployment and address the issue of insecurity in the country. This will reduce the herders and farmers’ clashes. Some of these people, we only regard them as herders but they are criminals. Government should create a place where these herders can rear their animals; government should provide them with a grazing land and come up with a law. These will reduce the crisis.

What is your advice to those who want to go into agribusiness?

For those who want to go into agribusiness, I will advise them to first of all go through proper training and identify their potential customers.

What do you want government to do to support agribusiness in Nigeria?

I told you earlier that government is trying in the area of grants. Enough grants should be given to farmers who should be further supported to have surplus of food supply in the country.

What is your focus in the industry?

I want to contribute my quota towards the development and growth of the business in Nigeria. I intend to be a successful farmer and train future farmers in the area of aquaculture.

Can you tell us about your prospect in the business?

To God be the glory; I have recorded good prospect in the business and I am enjoying it.

What about your growth in the business?

I started with two plots of land while growing. I started with just 500 fishes and now, I have more than enough.

Can you tell us about your expansion in the business?

When some teams from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture entered my compound, I showed them a place where I intend to increase the current capacity of my fish production to about 10,000.

What are your innovation ideas in the business?

Currently based on the new things that I am just acquiring, I intend to go into Tilapia production. I am into catfish now.

What are your experiences while running the business?

I have been able to gather a lot of experiences. I have attended over 10 trainings; it has been a good one and also it gives me the opportunity of meeting people.

What is the level of your distribution so far?

It has not been easy. I have been able to meet a lot of people; they are uncountable; I have met different people, different customers and I have been able to distribute my products outside the shores of Nigeria.

