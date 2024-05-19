Bannex Unrest: FCT Police Address Situation: Restores Normalcy in New Bannex and Environs

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Following a reported unrest at Bannex Plaza Wuse 2 Abuja today May 18, 2024 at about 01:30 PM, involving some occupants of the plaza, customers and some soldiers, operatives of the FCT police command, swiftly mobilized to scene, assessed situation and restored order.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Suleiman Ahmed who had earlier gotten a phone from one Suleiman Ibrahim, a shop owner at New Bannex, went with four soldiers to persuade the seller for replacement upon discovery that the phone is faulty, which met the resistance of the shop owner.

This action according to a release issued by the Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh resulted in a confrontation and squabble with the military personnel.

This development led some irate mobs to attack the military personnel which led to an uproar in the environ.

All parties were invited for questioning, the military personnel have been handed over to their organization for necessary action to be taken.

While normalcy has since been restored in Bannex and its environs, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh urges residents to peacefully go about their lawful businesses without fear from any quarters.

