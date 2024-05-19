Paramount Ruler of Mbo local government in Akwa Ibom Kidnapped

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Paramount Ruler of Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) in Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang, has been kidnapped in his palace at Ebughu.

The abduction said to have been carried our at about 9pm Saturday, is happening as doctors in the state have downed tools over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu, who remains in the kidnappers den nearly three weeks after.

Like the case of Dr. Esu who was kidnapped in Oron LGA, the kidnap of the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, another finger of Oron nation locality raises more concern over the collapsed security architecture which has made Oron nation the most vulnerable to criminal activities in recent times.

Only last week, the wife of Chief Asukwo Eweme Ulap Okon, aka Levile, a prominent political figure was also abducted in Oron.

Akwa Ibom State Police Command was yet to offer a word on the monarch’s abduction, but Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara and other service Commanders were moving to the Ebughu Palace of the victim at the time of filing this report.