PRESIDENT TINUBU MOURNS OBA YUSUF OMOKANYE OYEKANMI

27
President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona, in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The President mourns the Royal Father as his passing leaves a huge vacuum in the repository of wisdom, integrity, and courage he embodied.

Most importantly, President Tinubu celebrates the life of His Royal Majesty, who lived according to his unvarnished principles of devotion to the Almighty, honesty, diligence, and service to humanity.

The President commiserates with the Royal Family, including his Aide-de-Camp, Colonel Nurudeen Yusuf, urging them to take comfort in the great legacy of the late monarch who lived a full life of accomplishments and impact.

President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant rest to the soul of the departed and comfort to those in mourning.

