We won’t take your support for granted, Sanwo-Olu tells Lagosians

-Says Greater Lagos Rising since more need to be done

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC in the State will not take the support given to the party over the years for granted, saying a lot more needed to be done in terms of development for the Greater Lagos to continue to rise.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise while speaking during the rally for the Governor’s re-election bid at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The Governor had through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Wednesday, flagged off the media branding with a slogan, ‘Greater Lagos Rising.’

In attendance at the rally include, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, serving Senators and candidates, serving and running House of Representatives and serving and running House of Assembly, amomg others.

The Governor who arrived the campaingn venue some minutes to 11am went round the stadium to receuvey sheer from the mammoth crowd.

Addressing the supporters, Sanwo-Olu said, “I greet you all our supporters. Truly, this is the day the Lord has chosen. We are happy God has given us good health. I’m happy for you to have come out in large number.

“Just last week, you came out in large number to witness the presidential rally. I want to thank you friends, suporters and well wishers. You have come out again today to show love and commitment.

“In Lagos, it is only APC that is in charge and we won’t take you for granted. This is why my appreciation goes to everyone of you.

“It’s been an impressive three and a half years together with my Deputy and Lagos Assembly. It was a time we saw global pandemic but we continue to remain resolute. We have all come out stronger.

“With the slogan, gryeater Lagos Rising, why is it rsing? Lagos is rising because of the achievements and the THEMES’ agenda.

“You have seen rails in Lagos which you have not seen in about 40 to 50 years ago. It has been completed, we will be handing it over. You have seen new ferries, we now have up to 17 ferries. You have seen the completion of Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“You have seen construction of roads in Epe, regional road, Ikorodo, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Ajeromi, Ifako-Ijaiye, Somolu and in every part if the State. It is about purposeful governance.

“You have seen clearig of drains and over 200 drainage are being constructed. Over 1,000 new classrooms have been constructed, over 1,000 school projects were done. Lagos had witnessed about 42 percent performance in WAEC but today, we have about 82 to 83 percent performance.”

The Governor therefore stated that, “Greater Lagos Rising because we still have a lot to do. You have to deliver votes to all our candidates,” Sanwo-Olu pleaded.

APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said, “I’m happy to be here for this historic event. It is about the future of Lagosians. It is a positive step to further the development in our journey in Lagos.

“I’m happy you are ready to give Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat another term in office. The language of our Governor is development.

“Dear Lagosians, when we came in four years ago, we made promise. I’m happy our Governor has fulfilled on the mandate. He is set to improve in his acievements.

“APC is not new to you. You have always identified with us since 1999. We believe in the friendship we have established with you. We want to continue with greater Lagos.

“I’m standing before you today on behalf of all progressives in the State, we have a target to win all our elections to continue to serve you.”