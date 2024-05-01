Tinubu to workers: Your days of suffering almost over, will get living wage

By AKOR SYLVESTER, Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

As Nigerian workers joined the rest of the world in celebrating May Day, President Bola Tinubu has assured the working class of better days ahead the proposed new minimum wage.

He said his administration would not only offfer Nigerian workers minimum wage, but would improve their lives with living wage.

President Bola Tinunu who addressed workers at the May Day Commemoration in Abuja yesterday assured Nigerians that the tripartite committee set up on new minimum wage, would soon come out with acceptable wage.

He said: “You would recall that on January 30th, 2024, the Federal Government convened a 37-member Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage. The committee’s mandate was to provide counsel and suggest a national minimum wage that aligns with our current economic conditions. Since then, the committee, in collaboration with labour leaders, has been diligently working towards proposing a new National Minimum Wage.

“Unfortunately, despite concerted efforts, the committee was unable to reach a consensus at its last meeting. This shall be resolved soon and I assure you that your days of worrying are over.

“Indeed, this government is open to the committee’s suggestion of not just a minimum wage but a living wage.

Represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the president called on Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its effort to rebuild a Nigeria that generations would be proud of, even as he appealed to workers to give room for industrial harmony in the country.

Tinubu enjoined Nigerians to be patient with his administration’s policies, saying every had decision taken by his government was for the good of the country.

He said: “we cannot achieve a just and equitable society that caters to the needs of every member, including the strong and the weak, without fostering peace and unity. Our shared vision for national growth and development can only be realised in an atmosphere of industrial harmony and peaceful coexistence in every segment of our country.

“The dividends we have promised the nation, and which you work tirelessly to ensure, can only be achieved when we all unite for progress.

“On this momentous day, I urge you and all our fellow citizens to place your trust in this administration. The seeds of greatness planted in our nation are beginning to bear fruit, and they promise a future filled with hope and bound by prosperity.

“Let me assure you, with the utmost sincerity, that every initiative undertaken by this administration is geared towards transforming Nigeria into a nation that can truly provide for its people.

“So, I call upon each and every one of you, as I have consistently done, to join hands in shaping the destiny of our nation towards greatness. Our allegiance and patriotism are the bedrock upon which our beloved country thrives. The success of our government’s policies and programmes hinges on the willingness of the workers, as the backbone of our workforce, to embrace them wholeheartedly.

“I appeal to you to continue using the power of the labour movement for the greater good of our nation, fostering harmony and cooperation”.

Speaking, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha expressed regret that the committee on the minimum wage could not arrive at concensus at its last meeting, but assured that Nigerian workers would get a good result from the committee.

She said: “Although the committee could not reach a consensus at its last meeting before the May deadline, we want to reassure Nigerian workers that we are working diligently around the clock with organized labour to conclude negotiations and ensure a successful outcome.

“Our commitment is unwavering: the Nigerian workers should be rest assure that despite the short delay, the new minimum wage will take effect on April 1st, 2024. Moreover, this government is receptive to the committee’s suggestion of transitioning beyond a mere minimum wage to a living wage that truly reflects the value of workers’ contributions”..

The minister urged all stakeholders to embrace a spirit of cooperation, understanding, and patriotism, coupled with diligence and increased productivity.

According to her, ” by working together, we can lift our nation out of poverty and usher in an era of prosperity for workers and citizens alike. Rest assured that this government empathizes with the struggles of workers and citizens and will not falter in its commitment to their well-being”.

The minister further enjoined the organized labour to foster a conducive environment that promotes constructive engagement and collaborative problem-solving for the benefit of all stakeholders and the nation as a whole.

Meanwhile, the organised labour has given the federal government till end of May, 2024 to finalise and come out with the offer of the New Minimum wage, or face industrial harmony in the country.

It has also urged the federal government to always engage in action that would protect, promote and propel the interests of Nigerian workers for the good of the country.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who presented the joint address of the union said though the tripartite committee was making reasonable progress on the negotiation of the minimum wage, government must ensure that the offer is made before the end of May 2024 to avoid industrial action.

He said, “at this junction, we want to inform you that the process of fixing a new minimum wage is still continuing. All the parties in the tripartite process are well represented and the engagement has been robust.We have placed out demand of N615,000 (six hundred and fifteen thousand naira) only before our social partners while we await there offer.

” Remember that earlier in this year, we sent representatives to all of you across the nation with which we sought to measure the actual cost of living for an average family of six. Your response to that questionnaire which you also administered across the 776 LGAs assisted us in arriving at the figure with minor adjustments.

“Placed before them also is our demand that the new act shall have a two-year life with an agreement for automatic adjustment in wages any time inflation exceeds 7.5%. We have also demanded that every employer with up to five workers in his employ shall pay the new minimum wage and have also asked for the strengthening of monitoring and compliance mechanisms to penalize non-complying state governments.

” We have done this with the understanding that Nigerian workers deserve to have a national minimum wage that approximates living wage. Our figures are based on objective realities around the nation and not based on some fantasy but what confronts us as workers around the nation. We hope that our social partners will see the reality of what we have done and the demands that represents our basic needs to expedite action so that the process will com speedily to an end given the painstaking effort we have put across the nation. We want to be able to buy rice, beans, bread, housing, clothes, pay school fees, medicare, pay electricity bills etc. Any wage that is below the living wage condemns workers to starvation and we are sure that our social partners would not want that”.

,

He urged workers to remain vigilant as the process winds to an end, stating that the workers will not allow any interest to sabotage the desires of president Bola Tinubu concerning living wage for workers.

He said, “Leadership is about the people. There is no other measure for success in government except its impact on the lives of the people.”

Ajaero advised the government to swiftly conclude negotiations on a national minimum wage that reflects economic realities for Nigerian workers.

On the state of the economy, he regretted the impact of the current hardship faced by citizens, saying the policies are harsh.

“The impact of the economic policies enacted under this administration has been profoundly harsh, particularly for the most vulnerable in our society; the workers and those on fixed incomes,” he said.

The Labour leader also urged the government to boost the energy sector to enhance businesses and the collective welfare of Nigerians.

.Akpabio assures workers of better welfare, says tough times will soon be over

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio,has assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government would work collaboratively to give them a living wage and better working conditions.

The Senate President gave the assurance in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh to congratulate the workers as they commemorate the 2024 May Day.

Akpabio, in the message, extolled the sterling qualities that stood out the Nigerian worker saying “A Nigerian worker is noted for his patriotism, hardwork, resilience, and dedication to duty.

“I am happy to be associated with the Nigerian worker in the last more than 25 years and I can attest to the fact that everywhere you go, the Nigerian worker’s spirit resonates profoundly”

Speaking on this year’s theme for Workers Day, “Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,” Akpabio promised that the National Assembly under his leadership was more than committed to ensuring the best working conditions for the Nigerian worker adding that, “No Nigerian worker will again be allowed to work under inhuman conditions. We will do everything to give you the best because you deserve the best”

The Senate President reiterated that the theme for this year’s celebration was apt and in tune with the international best practices assuring that Nigeria will never be left behind.

According to him, the 10th National Assembly was fully committed to providing the required legislative enablement aimed at protecting the interest of the Nigerian worker, creating a befitting workplace environment and a pay that takes them home.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly and indeed, my family, I wish to join the world in wishing the Nigerian worker a happy International Labour Day. We are celebrating patriotism, hard work, commitment and dedication. And I want to assure you that your sacrifices can never go in vain. The tough times will never last forever and in fact, they will soon be over”.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Yusuf Aish, has urged the state government to ensure the full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage as workers anticipate a living wage.

This came as he said that the recent minimum wage increment of N70,000 announced by the Edo State Government ”is just a gesture by His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki and is not a living wage.”

Aish made this disclosure in an interview with journalists shortly after the May Day celebration with the theme; ”People first”, held on Tuesday at Pantami Stadium.

PUNCH Online notes that the N30,000 minimum wage has not been fully implemented across the state and local government workforce, making Aish seek balance and full implementation.

He said, “Balance and implementation of the remaining N30,000 minimum wage. Balances from the agreed N30,000 for state civil service but it’s not 100 per cent the Health sector is 65 per cent and 35 per cent is yet to be implemented whereas in the other civil service of the state, their allowances were not enhanced going by the basic.

“We also agreed that tax should be waived for a period until the government can implement across. As of now, we are paying the old tax because the government has not implemented 100 per cent as agreed. The local government services haven’t done anything in terms of minimum wage at the time of discussing minimum wage there was a serious vacuum, we realised during negotiation that one LGA which was Nafada could pay minimum wage to workers, followed by Funakaye for about 90 per cent workers. Some LGAs can’t pay 10 per cent as at that time Gombe LGA was at a negative balance.

“We agreed that when the situation improves LG workers will get minimum wage. However, before I became NLC Chairman two years ago, no engagement with the government but after I became the chairman we had two series of meetings on how the technical committee needs to work on the remaining balances and see to the implementation. Implementing is good as we are now discussing on living wage.”

Speaking further Aish disclosed that the country has gone past minimum wage to living, adding that the current economic realities have things very difficult for workers.

“It is no longer the issue of minimum wage but living wage because of the issues we have found ourselves in the country. Living has become very difficult that is why the theme of this year’s commemoration is people first,” he added.

Aish called on the government to focus more development of residents as it would reduce the rate of crime, adding “Human development should be first because by this insecurity and social vices will not be there that is why we are calling on government to emphasis on human development.”

Reacting to the recent approval announced by the Edo State Government, Aish said “Minimum wage is now a national discussion it’s already ongoing you can’t build request without your national body. The one from the Edo State Government was a pronouncement done by the governor, not the Nigeria Labour Congress or Trade Union Congress, It is just a gesture by His Excellency the Governor of Edo State as workers are happy to hear that and we pray that the incoming administration will key in but what we are saying is even the N70,000 is not a living wage.”

Also speaking, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, who was represented by Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Jatau, said the current administration is workers friendly, adding that the cordial relationship has entrenched peace and development.

He said, “Subsequently, the state has been doing the best it can, of course, based on the limited resources to it, has been working towards the attainment of the three basic elements contained in the aspiration of Labour leaders since the journey started.

This of course was what informed the Trade Union Congress to give the State Governor the Most Friendly Labour Award in 2023.”