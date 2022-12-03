ASUU to hold NEC meeting as Buhari’s government refuses to pay lecturers 8-month arrears

The Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) is set to hold a quarterly National Executive Council meeting at the University of Calabar on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

A member of the NEC confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday, November 3, 2022, in Abuja.

“There is a quarterly NEC and it’s for the fourth quarter. Lots of issues will come up and definitely, the issue of withheld and amputated salaries will come up.

The national president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, could not be immediately reached for comments on the matter.

Recall that after ASUU suspended its strike on October 14, 2022, the lecturers were paid a ‘mutilated’ salary for the month, and the remaining months’ salaries were withheld.

The Federal Government said the payment was on a pro-rata basis as the union only suspended their strike two weeks into the month. But ASUU protested, accusing the government of casualising the work of the academics.

Despite protests and the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the executive arm of government has insisted it would not shift grounds on implementing the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy.

The decision of the government to withhold the salaries of lecturers had led to a series of protests across the country with some branches of the union calling for the sack of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu and the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige.

However, the union confirmed that its members received full salaries for November 2022.

