Science & technology ‘ll curb insecurity, unemployment –Dr. Uche Nnaji

..As FG develops 250 innovative tech research in Nigeria

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The minister of Innovation, Science and technology, Dr. Uche Nnaji has stated that the ministry has developed policies and programs to harness innovation and tackle challenges of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria in tandem with renewed hope mantra of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-administration.

Nnaji, also disclosed that as part of measures towards building and developing the technology industry in the country, the Federal Government through the Federal Institute of Industrial Research has developed 250 innovative technology research that will enhance basic research.

The minister made this known on Thursday at the commissioning of North Central administrative office and modern analytical laboratory in Langtang North, Plateau state.

According to him, Nigeria transformation towards viable science and technology is

major tool of nation building. Noting that, “We will empower people to ensure a brighter future by embracing innovation, and ensure industrialization lead to productivity.

He pointed out that, with the removal of oil subsidy, the initiative will promote indigenous industrialization and commercialization through the organized technology and innovation with inventors potentials.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of FIIRO, Dr. Jummai Adamu, said the core mandate of the Institute is to be the foremost center for research and development for industrialization and socio economic development of the people.

“We established the zonal office in Langtang because we find out that Langtang is the center where there is huge resources that is untapped. So we decided for our agency to be here so that we can tape all the available resources in Langtang and then we now use it for export and helping our youths and women to be self sufficient.

“I want to thank the former member representing Langtang North and South, Hon. Beni Lar for taken a bold step towards ensuring the actualization of the project to empowered her people and I am expecting that a lot of people should appreciate what she has done.

“We are pleading to the current Representatives to come forward and initiate projects that is beneficial to the people.”

A former member representing Langtang North and South at the National Assembly Hon. Beni Lar who was the facilitator of the project, revealed the project was conceptualized by the late former minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who discovered that Langtang and entire Plateau is blessed with huge potentials which necessitated the citing of FIIRO office.

“Were mostly farmers, we need to industrialize and we cannot just farm and sale in the market and get the real value. We need to add value to our crops. When we add value to our crops we will be richer than Dangote. And the North central farmers especially will benefit from it, and entrepreneurs and the youths will something to do.”

Lar, however, thanked president Bola Tinubu, minister of Innovation, science and technology and management of FIIRO for their concern and working assiduously towards the industrialization of North central by making the initiative a success.