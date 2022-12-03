Court remands Unionist,Onoja in prison over alleged N72.5m theft

A special offences Court sitti ng in Ikeja yesterday,remanded former National Trustee of National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Mr Peter Onoja in a correctional center for alleged theft of N72.5 million from the union.

Onoja is facing a six-count ch arge bothering on stealing, contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Honourable Justice Mojisola Da da remanded the defendant in any correctional facilty of his choice pending the hearing of his bail application.The Judge adjourned the case till January 24,2023, for the comme ncement of trial and hearing of bail application.

Economic Crimes and Financial Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mrs Anita Imo, alleged that the defendant committed the offenc es between February 2015 and August 2020 in Lagos.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecution urged the Cour t to remand the defendant in a correction center pending the commencement of trial.

The prosecution said : “In vie w of the not guilty plea of the defendant, we shall be ask ing for a trial date and we urge the Court that the defend ant be remanded,my Lord “.

The defence Counsel, Mr Paul O kwoi,however,informed the Cour t that the defense Counsel, could not file his bail application due to an error in it.

Okwoi, prayed the Court that t he two dates be granted in Dec ember, for the defense Counsel to file his bail application.