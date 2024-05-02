Residents hail Makinde as Iseyin-Ogbomoso highway sets for inauguration May 30

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Hundreds of residents of Iseyin, Ogbomoso and environs have described the construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso by Engr Seyi Makinde as historic and earthshaking achievement .

They also hailed the construction firm , Messrs Kopek Construction Limited for its meticulous job , especially the construction of 60meter Odo – Ogun bridge that links Iseyin with Ogbomoso .

The 76.7km Iseyin – Ogbomoso road project was flagged off in 2021 and its expected to be completed in May 2023 .

Governor Seyi Makinde had told the residents of the state that his administration is commitment to developing road infrastructure to boost socio economic growth of all the five zones of the state.

A lecturer, Dr. Abib Adewale who is one of the community leaders in Iseyin expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the project and hailed governor Seyi Makinde for his insight and determination to see to the completion of the project.

According to him, the project is targeted at the state’s economy and links the five zones of the state to increase economic activities and stem rural-urban migration.

Similarly, a community leader, Pa Odumosu Ajayi in Ogbomoso was full of joy when he expressed excitement on the project.

Pa Ajayi who described governor Makinde as his ‘hero’ said the road has taken away the stress associated with plying having to reach Ogbomoso from Iseyin taking long route and reduced travel time between Iseyin and Ogbomoso .

Site Manager, Kopek Construction Limited ,Engr Tony Khairallah underscored another unique aspect of the project as he said the new Iseyi – Ogbomoso high was completely a virgin project.

Speaking on behalf of the management of KOPEK Construction Limited in an interactive session with newsmen in Iseyin ,Iseyin Local Government, Area of the state after a tour of the road, Engr Khairallah said they had to navigate through the forest , chatting a new road from Iseyin-Ogbomoso .

” Yes, we encountered a major challenge in the course of the project. We had to construct a bridge of 60m at KM 15 of the road before we were able to cross to the other side and complete the project as there was no existing mean to cross the river before, ” he said.

Speaking further on the major components of the project, the site Manager disclosed that the project which was awarded in December 2021to Kopek Construction firm and Cranebung, has binder course of 50mm, wearing course 40mm, and asphalt on shoulders 30mm.

Speaking on the Iseyin – Ogbomoso road, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Sulaimon Olarenwaju said Governor Makinde resolved to construct the new road due to its importance to the economy of the state.

He said ” in fulfillment of his promise to focus on road projects, which targets the state’s economy and links the five zones of the state to increase economic activities and stem rural-urban migration, Makinde is currently constructing the 76.7km Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road. This is a completely new road, which links the Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso zones of the state. The road is slated for commissioning in May ending “.

