We need govt’s support for industry, economic growth -Whisky producer

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, M.P. Masterpiece Nigeria Limited, makers of Skirt blended brandy and Kubanah Whisky both produced in Nigeria, Chief Emeka Ike, has urged government to properly and adequately support industries for industrial and economic developments of the country.

Chief Ike who made the plea in Lagos, said this was necessary as governments all over the world with visionary leaders focus on this to bring about rapid national growth, development and as well attain global competitiveness, and enshrine such country in the Common Wealth of Nation.

He said for economic growth, government of any country needs to support, protect production process by providing conducive environment that guarantees optimal operation for industrialists.

Though he said every producer needs steady power supply to thrive in business, well-planned transportation system is important to aid producers convey goods from area of production to the marketplace.

According to him, “multiple taxation, custom duties, forex, insecurity etc. must be looked into by government in order to secure our industrial sector in Nigeria. Presently, there is heat and cry in the manufacturing sector unconducive environment and some unfriendly policies”.

For individual’s efforts to yield result, he advised the government to encourage and support local producers with conducive environment, adding: “If Nigeria’s production processes are not revitalized, the country will not develop and our GDP will not grow”.

“Industries in Nigeria are still battling with the issue of epileptic power supply which has forced industries to spend profit on diesel, thereby struggle to pay salaries and therefore, had been forced to downsize manpower which now populates the labour market.

“If government can support industries with power supply, drastically unemployment will be reduced, and more hands will be engaged in production. The issue of power supply has forced a lot of industries to leave our country for neighbouring countries since they couldn’t cope with the cost of production here. Some of the indigenous industries had gone into extinction.

“Some of us that believe that Nigeria has what it takes to be great industrial nation is pleading with government to address the issue of power supply, multiple taxation, cost of clearing goods at our ports, transportation system, forex, policies, security etc.”, Ike said.

Through the production of his Skirt blended brandy and Kubanah Whisky the latest of his production, Ike has created job opportunities for Nigerians especially the youths, stating that Nigeria has what it takes to become highly industrialised and qualify for the commonwealth of nation.

He assured that when these problems were addressed, “definitely our industries will pick up, foreign investors will begin to come and the economy will grow”.

He stated that this is because “we need environment that would give birth to new industries that will create job opportunities for our university graduates, and support the existing ones to grow”, adding that : “When this happens, it is another means of fighting hunger and poverty in Nigeria. When jobs are created for the citizens and they earn salaries, hunger and poverty is reduced in many families”.

