Enugu govt awards contract for 5-star hotel, ratifies N100bn palm deal

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the construction of a 380-room five-star hotel at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

The contract was awarded to the China Communication and Construction Company.

The Council also ratified the N100bn deal with Pragmatic Palms Limited for the revitalisation of the moribund Enugu State United Palm Products Limited.

Briefing Government House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr Patrick Ubru, said these were in furtherance to the administration’s focus on making Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

“The Council, today, approved the construction of a five-star hotel at the International Conference Center premises. It is a 380-room hotel with other world-class amenities where the best brands will be competing to be partners in this project.

“We also approved the N100bn deal to Revitalise Enugu State United Palm Products Limited (UPPL) deal, which is a state asset located at Ugwuoba in Oji River LGA, Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani LGA, and Ibite-Olo in Eziagu LGA. We are talking about a total of 6,700 hectares, although it is not 100 per cent covered by palms because only 2,000 hectares have been planted.

“The state is contributing 40 per cent, which is the value of our land or assets, and our partners are providing the finance for the remaining 60 per cent of the transaction value.

Throwing more light on the five-star hotel, Dame Madueke said the proposed facility would have tremendous ripple effect on the state’s tourism and hospitality industry and the economy in general.

She explained that the absence of a five-star hotel in the state was greatly responsible for the paucity of international flights into Enugu and inability of the state to host money-spinning conferences like those of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“You will agree with me that this will not just boost our economy, but also boost Enugu as the heart of Igboland”, she stated.

Ubru, on his part, said the revitalisation of the United Palm Products Limited would create jobs, put Enugu State in the forefront as one of the biggest producers of oil palm products, and also help the state to earn foreign exchange. More companies will be revived, and more jobs will be created.

Briefing, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Ozor, said the administration had commenced the first phase of the Transport Infrastructure Project (TIP), an initiative that covers the Enugu Central Station situated opposite the Holy Ghost Cathedral, the Gariki Central Station, the Abakpa Central station and the Nsukka Central Station.

He said it was part of the government’s effort to bring about an affordable, efficient and sustainable transportation system in the state and using transport as a key growth driver to grow the economy from current $4.4 billion to $30 billion.