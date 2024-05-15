Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede appointed President of France Nigeria Business Council

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has been appointed as President of the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC) by the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a statement from the bank, Aig-Imoukhuede was formally appointed the president at the esteemed Choose France Summit 2024, held on Monday.

The FNBC stands as a pivotal coalition of Nigerian private sector business leaders, committed to enhancing bilateral relations between Nigeria and France. Its core objectives revolve around the facilitation of trade, investments, infrastructural development, job creation, and cultural integration between the two nations.

Since its establishment in June 2021 under the auspices of President Emmanuel Macron, the FNBC has diligently utilised its member network to champion investments across key business sectors, fostering cultural understanding and driving economic growth between Nigeria and France.

Notably, it has catalysed Nigerian businesses’ ventures into investment opportunities within France.

Comprising 13 distinguished members, the Council boasts prominent figures including Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (President), Abdul Samad Rabiu, Gilbert Chagoury, Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, and John Coumantaros. Additionally, Kola Karim, Leo Stan Ekeh, Daisy Danjuma, Gbenga Agboola, and Jean Haas serve as integral members, with Jean Haas holding the position of Secretary.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment follows the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the Council’s former President, in February 2024.

The Choose France Summit is an annual gathering that convenes business magnates, investors, and governmental dignitaries to explore investment prospects within France.

The highlight of the Summit was the Presidential Dinner, characterised by high-level engagements and mutual commitments between participating parties.