Rivers Open To Investments In Blue Economy, Agric, Others says Gov Fubara

•Sponsors Scholarship for 100 Children Of Fallen Heroes

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that Rivers State is open to investments in the marine and blue economy, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, health, transportation, amongst other sectors.

Providing investment details to industrialists during the 3rd Nigeria-Indonesia Forum in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Gov Fubara maintained that, as the oil and gas hub of Nigeria, Rivers State stands as the best investment destination for good economic achievement.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, commended the leadership of the Nigeria-Indonesia Commercial Association and the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) for its continuous support to keep Rivers State at the peak for investors.

According to him, “Your decision to convoke this business forum is indeed apt. It will provide a robust platform for discussions in the areas of health, education, trade, investment, energy, environment…Vast opportunities exist in agriculture and agro-based industries, marine resources and blue economy, hospitality and tourism, transport, petroleum and other natural resources such as clay, raffia palm and textile with promising labour”, he emphasized.

He urged participants to use the forum to build partnerships for mutual economic benefits for both Rivers State and Indonesia.

“I am optimistic that this Forum will explore the investment opportunities in the state as well as harness them for our mutual benefits. I assure you that doing business in the state is strengthened by the enabling environment provided by the State Government to potential investors. I encourage you all to engage actively in discussions, share your insights, and learn from one another and create new collaborations and explore the investment opportunities in the state. Your ideas would no doubt spark the next big innovation or partnership that will drive meaningful change in our economy,” he stressed.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Ussra Hendru Harahap, gave incept to the Nigeria-Indonesia dynamic similarities and that Rivers State is host to Indonesia’s biggest investment in Nigeria.

He further indicated that Indonesia and Nigeria can mutually benefit from the diverse use of palm fruit and others businesses as he urged participants to explore new grounds for business development and expansion for both Indonesia and Rivers State.

The President of the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Chief Mike Elechi, said the aim of the business forum is to provide more business opportunities to the people of Rivers State in view of attracting more business opportunities that will expand and promote commercial activities and investments in the State.

In another development, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has given scholarship grant to 100 children and widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State command.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Governor Fubara, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, advised the students to take their studies seriously.

“Make good use of this opportunity, by deeds of hardwork, anyone can be great in any field of choice. I want you to know that the future is bright but it is in your hands.

“Tomorrow, you can be the leader that Nigeria needs at both national and state levels, but you must work hard now. Make good use of this opportunity by being focused on your studies,” he admonished the beneficiaries,” he stressed.

The Governor further commended the leadership of the Legion in the State for sustaining the scholarship scheme for the widows and children of fallen heroes.

“The best gift you can give to anyone is education. By educating them, you are empowering them to become good leaders of our society. They are the future of our country, continue the good works,” he stated.

The ceremony was also attended by the National Leader of the Nigerian Legion, Maj. Gen. A.M Jubril (Rtd), the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ivy Chiemedum, representatives of Service Chiefs, members of the Nigerian Legion in Rivers State and widows of fallen heroes.