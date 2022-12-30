FCTA to extend massive demolition exercise to Nyanya, Kubwa, others in 2023

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territroy Administration (FCTA) has hinted that its ongoing demolition exercise is not only focused on illegal structures within the city centre alone as plans are under way to extend the exercise to outskirts of the city believed to have become safe havens for criminals and hoodlums.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA Engr. Shehu Hadi, dropped this hint on Wednesday after the inauguration of a new high-powered interagency task team on city sanitation.

Hadi noted that contrary to views that the FCT minister, Mohammad Bello was only interested in sanitising the Abuja city centre, explained that the administration was aware of the massive illegal developments in satellite and outskirt towns.

These include: Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Kubwa, Bwari, Lugbe, etc. As he warned residents living in these satellite towns and other outskirts of Abuja that its ongoing demolition exercise will be extended to their locations and will soon move to address the infractions there.

He added that the Minister was also worried that outskirt towns have become brewing locations for criminals who reign supreme and have become serious security challenge to the city.

Hadi therefore warned those occupying shanties and illegal structures in these areas as well as hoodlums constituting public nuisance to start relocating before its bulldozers rolls in .

Similarly, The Administration Task Team on city sanitation has removed a total of 3,197 shanties and illegal structures and crushed 1,292 commercial motorcycles within barely two weeks period.

In particular, a total of 123 illegal structures was removed at Katampe Extension and Guzape Districts and total of 3,074 shanties were removed and cleared at Durumi I, II, III, Monkey Viilage, Dagba, the Illegal IDP Camp at Durumi District and under some bridges in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Also, the total of 1,292 commercial motorcycles were arrested, impounded and crushed to the public glare in various Districts where their operations were banned in line with the Courts forfeiture order obtained.