Hacey health initiative partners UN Trust Fund to sensitise FGM survivors in Osun

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A non-governmental organisation, Hacey Health Initiative in collaboration with United Nations Trust Fund and Spotlight Initiative, on Wednesday sensitised survivors of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Osun.

The project tagged Stop cut Project engaged about 200 women in Iwo and Orolu local government areas of the state.

End FGM Alliance members were present as facilitators to sensitise the survivors about the laws and policies related to female genital mutilation.

The survivors were also urged to be advocates for eradicating FGM in the society.

One of the facilitators at the programme, Mr Adebisi Ademola shared his past ordeals in the course of advocacy against FGM.

He explained how traumatised some survivors are as a result of the mutilation.

Meanwhile, the project Coordinator, Mr Ayobami Alabi noted that FGM is an injustice to women and it must stop.

The women were advised to ensure that they report the perpetrators to the nearest police station or NSCDC as that is the only way to end the deadly practice in the society.

FGM survivors at the event shared their experiences and enjoined the organisations to come to their aid.