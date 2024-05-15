CSR: Julius Berger pleased with unforgettable partnership with Nigerian Army

In furtherance of its acclaimed Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR activities, leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, last Tuesday handed over a newly built Life Camp Quarters to the Nigerian Army at Jaji Barracks, Kaduna State.

The Quarters comprises 45 fully furnished one-bedroom housing units, an administrative office, a gym house and a Club house among others.

In his address at the event, the Head of Corporate Security and Compliance, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Poul Nielsen who described the occasion as fulfilling said, the partnership between Julius Berger and the Nigerian Army has certainly come to stay and it goes way beyond here. Today, we are here to donate 45 fully furnished 1 bedroom housing units, a camp facility administrative office, Gym House, and a Clubhouse. On behalf of the Management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, we are indeed appreciative to the Nigerian Army for this unforgettable partnership.

Brig. General AS Bugaje who represented the Infantry Corp Commander, Major General OO Oloyede commended Julius Berger for the quality of work done while also thanking the company for the donations made to the Nigerian Army.

He said, “we commend Julius Berger for the excellent quality it has put into this work” even as he prayed for stronger ties with the engineering construction company.

“On behalf of Major General OO Oloyede, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Julius Berger for this donation. Like Mr. Poul rightly stated earlier, this relationship has come to stay. Once again, we say thank you,” he added.

The Julius Berger CSR Team to the event included Julius Berger Head of Corporate Security and Compliance, Mr. Poul Nielsen supported by the Executive Project Director, Civil, Engr. Benjamin Bott, AKR Project Manager, Mr. Schiffner Sebastian, Project Coordinator, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, Uzoma Olivia and Ayomide Sunmonu.

