We are determined to leave Plateau to a new realm, says Governor Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang have reiterated his administration’s determination and desire to lead the state to the part of glory.

Mutfwang said he is not taking the honor given to him to pilot the affairs of Plateau for granted as he will navigate on the existing opportunity to live an enduring legacy for the state.

The Governor made this known on Sunday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, during interdenominational thanksgiving service over his election and reaffirmation at the Supreme Court.

He said if not because of the grace and mercy of God, the victory at the Supreme court could have been a reality.

“There is high expectations and we will ensure the fulfillment of the promises we have made to you. And by the grace of God, we will not fail you. We are determined to leave Plateau to a new realm. We will continue where our great leaders have stopped. We will ride on their shoulders and raise plateau to a new level.

I know God will supply the means. But I can assure you that the heart to do it is there with us. All we need is the enablement to do what God wants us to do. So, by the grace of God, continue to pray for us. We will work together. And I’m sure that the prophecies that have come is that all of us, individually and collectively, we will move from healing, we will move to wholeness.And we will move to greater heights.”

Taking his extortion from Revelation 21:5, the guest preacher, His eminence Bishop Francis Wale Oke prophesized that this is a new begining for Plateau attainment to greatness.

Bishop Oke who is the President, Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria prayed that all obstacles hindering the progress of the state will come to an end.

According to him, “I make bold to say, standing in my office through the grace of God, as a prophet of the most high God from the thanksgiving today God is making all things new for plateau politically, economically, financially, in development, in education, in every sphere.

“The one who sits upon the throne says, I make all things new. Things are new from this day forward. We have moved from crisis to healing, to wholeness everything is new.

I mean, the word of the Lord be fulfilled in your life…

Amongst the dignitaries who shared good will messages are; Senator Jonah Jang, Buni Haruna, Capt.Lawrence Onoja, Rev.Father Polycarp Lubo, Gbong Gwom Jos, HRM Da Jacob Gyang Buba as well as Emeka Etiaba SAN.

There was an avalanche of prayers from ministers of God for peace and socio economic development of Plateau and Nigeria.