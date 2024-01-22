Revealed:  Tinubu Reportedly ‘Orders’ Ganduje, Kano APC Stakeholders To Reconcile With Kwankwaso

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to reconcile with Kwankwaso and all other individuals who are ready to join the party.

The President made the call during a meeting with Kano APC Stakeholders a few days after the Supreme Court Judgement that upheld the election of Abba Yusuf as Kano State Governor.

The President called on all party stakeholders in the state to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the party to enhance unity, progress and development of the state.

The directive by the President shocked all the stakeholders at the meeting and when the President asked whether they had an objection, they all answered in the affirmative with the President’s directives.

The President was not happy with one of the Stakeholders’ call to appoint the APC candidate into a position in which he frowned at his face.

The call has already been extended to key stakeholders of the NNPP including the governor and they have shown interest in joining the All Progressives Congress but asked to be given more time to consult their national leader Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The offer given to the NNPP is 50% of the party leadership right from the ward, local and state level.

The governor was also asked to give more appointments for the harmonisation of the original APC members.

It is not confirmed whether the governor and his godfather Sen. Kwankwaso will agree to the offer.

In a related development, Ganduje, Barau, Gawuna, Garo, Others Move To Reposition Kano APC

The Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ have expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the party to enhance unity, progress and development of the state.

This statement comes a week after the Supreme Court reserved the ruling of the election petition tribunal and the appeal court that sacked Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano State Governor.

A communique jointly signed by Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream)/Leader Northern Caucus) and Malam Muhammad Garba former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State and Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman said the meeting resolved to convene an elaborate stakeholders’ meeting in Kano to strategize on how to further unite the party for enhanced development.

1. The meeting expressed appreciation to His Excellency Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and love for Kano state and particularly the APC family as well as his resolve and commitment towards the progress and development of the party in the state and the country in general.

2. The stakeholders meeting also resolved that as a progressive and largest political party in Africa, and in line with the initiative of its national chairman, the doors of the state APC will remain open to wooing new members to the party across the country and in the diaspora at group or individual level.

3. Also to enhance unity, progress and development of Kano state, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the APC

4. The meeting resolved to convene an elaborate stakeholders’ meeting in Kano to strategize on how to further unite the party for enhanced development.

6. The meeting also agreed to set up various committees that will chart a new course for the party’s activities.

7. The meeting also appreciated members of the party for their maturity, support and patience during the period of the legal battle and called on them to remain calm and await the outcome of the expanded stakeholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Signed

HON. Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream)/Leader Northern Caucus/Sardaunan Rano

Malam Muhammad Garba

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State/Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman

Committee Members