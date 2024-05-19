NNPP BoT Set Up Conflict Resolutions Committee To End Party Crisis

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Board of Trustees of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has set up a nine man Committee headed by Prince Adetoyese Omokanye from Kwara State to look into the ways out of the lingering Leadership Tussle bedeviling the Party.

The Board of Trustees led by Dr. Temitope Aluko at a Meeting held at Rockview Hotel Apapa Lagos on the 7th of May, resolved to end the internal Crisis rocking New Nigeria People’s Party according to the Court rulings that the Internal disputes is “a Family Affairs” and by the implications and interpretation of the rulings.

The BOT Chairman said the internal crisis, therefore, must be handled internally by the party organ saddled with responsibility to “call to order” in accordance with the Constitution of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 2022 as Amended.

He said, in line with the Party’s Constitution, the Board of Trustees has set up a nine man Committee to investigate and look into the Expulsion of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the suspension of the only NNPP’s Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Gov. Abba Yusuf.

“The Board directed the Committee to invite Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Gov. Abba Yusuf to appear before the fact finding Committee at the National Headquarters of New Nigeria People’s Party situated at Willands Plaza Wuse Zone 4 on Monday 13th and Tuesday 21st of May 2024.

“The Committee was mandated to submit it’s report and recommendations to The National Executives Council (NEC) within 21 days.”

This, according to a release signed by the National Secretary Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday in Abeokuta on Sunday, the Board of Trustees also resolved to end all litigations at High Courts and Appeal Courts by directing all litigants to shelve their swords to pave ways for peaceful family resolution of the crisis.

“Conclusively, The Board of Trustees unanimously passed Vote of Confidence on the Great Founder of New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP) Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam as an undisputable Life member of the Board.”