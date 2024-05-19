FG to spend $17.5m on technology research

Blessing Akorowosi

The federal government has raised $17.5 million to embark on research in the six emerging technologies for Nigeria to confidently compete digitally across the world.

This, according to the federal government will centralise efforts and fast-track Nigeria’s digitisation efforts in key technological areas.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated these at a media briefing held in Abuja.

Abdullahi noted that NITDA has established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for emerging technologies, saying that establishing a robust technology research ecosystem is critical in the quest to for sustainable economic growth in the country.

The agency boss, who spoke on the topic: Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2024-2027, explained that 40 research papers had been published in reputable journals and 20% of research papers so far commercialised.

He hinted that about 6 emerging technology centres of excellence within universities for the six emerging technologies would be created by 2025, making Nigeria a beacon of research and development in Africa and beyond.

”Investing in technology research eqips Nigeria with tools to navigate lead the Four Industrial Revolution. By focusing on strategic areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) ” Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Internet Of Things (IoT) Robotics Blockchain and Additive Manufacturing, Nigeria aims to position itself among the top 25 percent of nations globally in this fields“, he said.

Abdullahi stated that the agency is working to ensure that Nigeria uses technology to strengthen National security, boost agriculture and improve productivity, and the healthcare system among others.

He stated that Knowledge is the cornerstone on which countries build robust economy, pointing out that NITDA is working with the Federal Ministry of Education to review the education curriculum from nursery to tertiary levels in order to include digital literacy in the nation’s formal education and to enable Nigeria attain high level of digital literacy and digital sovereignty.

“So we are working with the Minister of Education to review the curriculum across our formal education, from nursery to universities, so that we can infuse digital literacy in our formal education. By doing that, we can empower Nigerians to have digital skills before graduating.

“We are also conceptualizing other initiatives, like we will unveil the Digital Literacy for All project very soon, which will promote all Nigerians, especially those outside the formal education, to have access to quality digital content, so that they have the knowledge to navigate around digital technology and digital economy,” he said.