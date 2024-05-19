Soludo sacks 21 Anambra transition committee chairmen

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has sacked the chairmen of the 21 local government areas of the state with effect from Monday (today).

A letter signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, directed the chairmen to handover the affairs of their local governments to the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) latest Monday, 20th May, 2024.

The letter dated 17th May, 2024 read in part, “Following the expiration of your tenure as Transition Committee Chairman, you are hereby directed to handover the affairs of your Local Government Council to the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), in your respective Local Government Councils.

“This directive takes effect from Monday, 20th day of May, 2024. Thank you for your service to the state.”

Governor Soludo had recently asked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stakeholders to nominate candidates to fill the position of Transition Committees in the 21 local government areas.

The Governor directed that the nominees should be three in each council area and must include at least a woman.

The directive was conveyed to all the Transition Committee chairmen by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu.

Obiogbolu’s directive had urged the party stakeholders in each local government to meet to consider and recommend for governor’s consideration, three persons for the position of TC Chairman and three persons for Local Government Education Secretaries.

“The three recommendations for Transition Committee Chairmen shall include at least one woman; while the three recommendations for Education Secretary shall be two women and one man”, Obiogbolu had said.