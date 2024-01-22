Gov. Diri attends 10th KOLGA annual thanksgiving in Sampou

Appreciate Apostle Zilly Aggrey, others for putting programme together

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri today, graced the 10th edition of the Kolokuma/Opokuma annual Thanksgiving in Sampou.

Governor Diri while thanking the visioner of the thanksgiving, Apostle David Zilly Aggrey, General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, and other organizers for putting the programme together, stated that, the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma have every reason to thank God for all He has done, beginning from championing the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta by the Late Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, to the creation of Bayelsa State, and now to producing a governor.

His excellency further urged the people to take the thanksgiving seriously, stating that, they attract the blessings of God by always thanking Him. He further thanked the people of the Local Government Area for coming out, stating that the thanksgiving has come to stay.

“Let us take this thanksgiving very seriously, because, the more you thank God, the more we attract blessings from God. Because of this thanksgiving, families will be blessed, and as we all know, the beginning of blessing is appreciating God.

I want to appreciate Apostle David Zilly Aggrey, who is the author of this thanksgiving, and other organizers for making today possible. I also thank the people of KOLGA for coming out to celebrate this day. It has come to stay in the history of Kolokuma/Opokuma, that this time every year, KOLGA people will turn out en mass, and all our friends across the state and country will be here. Let us learn how to thank God always,” Governor Diri stated.

Dignitaries at the thanksgiving include, Senator Konbowei Friday Benson, Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi(Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Hon. Oboku Oforji(Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency) and Hon. Mitema Obodor(Ogbia Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon Edwin Monday Bubou Obolo, Leader of the state House of Assembly and members of the state House of Assembly, members of the state executive council, HRM, King Bubaraye Dakolo, AGADA IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of traditional rulers, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of Ijaw National Congress and other top government officials.