Goods worth millions of naira as fire guts Madillas House, Lagos

BRAHIM QUADRI

A warehouse in a ten-story building is currently on fire at Mandilas building, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The fire broke out at 13:15hrs.

Daily Champion learnt that the fire originated on the first floor of the building and has now reached the fourth floor.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye disclosed in a sketchy statement that there was no casualty.

There is ongoing firefighting operations. In attendance include, Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations on-scene.

As at press time, the cause of the inferno is yet to be determined.

Details later..

