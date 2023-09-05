Champion Newspapers Limited
Vineyard Christian Ministries, Kingdom Celebration held in Lagos

The Presiding Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries,(VCM)  Archbishop John Osa-Oni, his wife Rev. (Mrs.) Enitan; Benin Zonal headquarters (VCM) Rev Bishop Patrice Rapu;  Bishop Tunde Akintola, and Bishop Sunday Ajayi, during the Kingdom Celebration, on ‘Great Testimonies’ by the Vineyard Christian Ministries International, held at the headquarters church Osolo way in Lagos. 3/9/2023. ..PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 
L-r. Bishop Bola Bableye; The Presiding Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries,(VCM)  Archbishop John Osa-Oni, his wife Rev. (Mrs.) Enitan; Benin Zonal headquarters (VCM) Rev Bishop Patrice Rapu.

L-r …The Presiding Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries,(VCM)  Archbishop John Osa-Oni, his wife Rev. (Mrs.) Enitan.

Cross Section of the guest at the Church Service.

Cross Section of the Choristers, during the Kingdom Celebration, on ‘Great Testimonies’ by the Vineyard Christian Ministries International, held at the headquarters church Osolo way in Lagos… PHOTO: 3/9/2023… CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

