Pandemonium as gunshots boom in Lagos

14
There is Pandemonium around the Mile 2 axis of Lagos following the killing of a truck driver by security operatives.

According to an eyewitness , angry Lagos agberos have barred commuters from using the Mile 2 axis following the killing of a truck driver.

The incident which took place around 8:15am this morning sees security operatives rent the air with gunshots and passers-by ordered to leave the area.

 

“Angry agberos (touts) have blocked the roads and are burning tyres,” a News Express Special Correspondent said on phone around 8:15 this Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023.

“Everywhere is blocked and there is no movement between Mile 2 and Apapa,” he informed.

As he was speaking, guns started to boom as the police arrived.

“I cannot see well again; teargas has entered my eyes!” the Special Correspondent wailed as gunshots rent the air and a policeman could be heard ordering him to leave the area.

It was not immediately clear why the truck driver was shot and killed in cold blood.

 

Details later…

 

