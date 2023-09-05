Pandemonium as gunshots boom in Lagos Latest News 14 Share https://championnews.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/WhatsApp-Video-2023-09-05-at-10.10.33-AM.mp4 There is Pandemonium around the Mile 2 axis of Lagos following the killing of a truck driver by security operatives. According to an eyewitness , angry Lagos agberos have barred commuters from using the Mile 2 axis following the killing of a truck driver. The incident which took place around 8:15am this morning sees security operatives rent the air with gunshots and passers-by ordered to leave the area. “Angry agberos (touts) have blocked the roads and are burning tyres,” a News Express Special Correspondent said on phone around 8:15 this Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023. “Everywhere is blocked and there is no movement between Mile 2 and Apapa,” he informed. As he was speaking, guns started to boom as the police arrived. “I cannot see well again; teargas has entered my eyes!” the Special Correspondent wailed as gunshots rent the air and a policeman could be heard ordering him to leave the area. It was not immediately clear why the truck driver was shot and killed in cold blood. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLagosLatest NewsMile 2Nigeria champion newspapers 14 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
