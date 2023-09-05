Police Parade 8 Officers Over Extortion, Assault in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday paraded eight officers for alleged extortion and assault on innocent citizens in Port Harcourt, capital city of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka while parading the officers alongside other criminal suspects at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt said four of the policemen attached to a neighbouring state command were arrested for allegedly extorting N6.5 million from three persons in the state.

The policemen were said to have arrested the men from Omoluwabi on July 31, 2023 in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, tagged them Internet fraudsters and ferried them to Delta State where they reportedly collected the money from them after detaining them for two days.

CP Emeka reiterated that the command is not relenting in her efforts to rid the command of bad eggs.

“You can see some police officers. They have been in detention for more than two weeks now for an offence. They are not from this command, but we arrested them to show that we are here to purge ourselves.

“I don’t think any other organisation has been more purgative like the police in cleaning up the bad eggs in their system and I want to be challenged on that.”

The police boss did not, however, reveal the identities of the policemen.

Similarly, the Rivers Police Boss said the other four policemen were arrested for unprofessional conduct after they allegedly assaulted a lady in Port Harcourt.

He said the policemen were on a stop-and-search operation when they allegedly assaulted the lady around Arcania Junction in Ada George axis of the state on Sunday.

He said, “Upon receipt of the complaint, the commander of the CP Monitoring Unit swung into action and identified the officers as men of an Anti-Cultism Unit on a stop-and-search led by Inspector”

According to him, the officers, Agba Emmanuel, Inspector Abgani Peter, Inspector Ozenewa Amadi and Sargeant Akuigbo Bartholomew are currently in custody undergoing interrogation.

The Rivers CP however warned against blackmailing the force over cases of extortion by Police Officers. “Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police never asked any officer to commit crime”. He stressed that any officer found guilty for unprofessional conduct will face the law.