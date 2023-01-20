Uzodimma dolls out  vehicles to security Agencies to    enhance PVC collection in the state 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma Wednesday dolled out vehicles to security agencies in the state to enhance the speedy collection of PVCsby eligible voters

Also the Governor has began sensitisation visit to all the 27 local government areas of the State preparatory to the coming general elections next month

According to an official statement by the Chief press secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, the 27 vehicles were handed over to the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, on behalf of the combined team of security agencies in the state by the Governor

The statement further said, ” the new Hilux vehicles given to the combined team of security agencies to enable them oversee collection of PVCs at designated centres across the State are part of the State’s Crime fighting outfit, “Operation Search and Flush.”

Making the presentation at the government House, the Governor said: “The action is a deliberate effort aimed at strengthening the efforts of the Security Agencies to occupy the political space and ensure the next election in the State is hitch free.”

The Governor told the security operatives to “deploy the vehicles to help INEC in the successful distribution of PVCs because it will be bad for our people, after suffering to register, are not allowed to collect their PVCs for voting.”

He thanked the security agencies for being available always and enthusiastic to collect the vehicles for the assignment and reiterated his determination to support them to do their work in Imo State.

The Governor reminded the operatives that the team is under the control of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State and requested Mr Barde to ensure that his men “go out and do the work professionally and in accordance with the rules of engagement.”

In his remarks, the Imo State Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilance Services, Hon Ugorji O. Ugorji, thanked the Governor for all his assistance and support to the security agencies in the State which he said “have given the State the peace we enjoy today.”

On behalf of the Search and Flush Unit, Barde expressed gratitude to the Governor and promised that “the vehicles will be appropriately deployed to help Imo citizens collect their PVCs and go out to vote at the elections.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections next month, Governor Uzodimma has begun a sensitisation visit to the local government areas in Imo State ahead of the elections next month, with Oru West and Oguta local government areas taking the first slot.

During the visits, the governor had the opportunity of listening to the Sole Administrators of the Councils – Willie Okoliogwo (Oru West) and Ofili Ijeoma (Oguta) reel out their areas of strength and weaknesses, and the readiness of their Councils for the elections next month.

The Sole Administrators of the Councils also used the opportunity to thank the governor for the numerous developmental projects he brought to their areas.

In his remarks, the Governor urged the people from the affected Councils to reconcile themselves and work as a team to deliver all the candidates from their area in the coming elections.

Besides, Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to decry the spate of insecurity in the State, and as it affects the local government areas, and urged the people to be part of efforts by the government to tame the monster and secure the State.

The Governor also urged the people to vote for all the APC candidates in the elections next month.