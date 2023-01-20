AfCFTA: MAN President calls for speedy resolution to outstanding issues

COMFORT EKELEME

The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Chief Francis Meshioye has called for speedy resolution of all outstanding issues germane to the effective implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said, this will be achieved through strategic framework to facilitate inflow of investment and the inclusion of women, youth, innovation and technology development in the AfCFTA implementation roadmap.

Chief Meshioye, made the call in Lagos at the “Lighting the African Trade Torch for the Implementation of the AfCFTA” ceremony to demonstrate the commitment of participating countries to the implementation of the AfCFTA.

Chief Meshioye, who is also the President, Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) maintained that AfCFTA had created a market of over 1.3 billion people and was the largest single market in the world with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over 2.6 trillion dollars.

He however, charged participating countries to continue to support the African Union and the AfCFTA secretariat to evolve strategies that would ensure that trading in the AfCFTA corridor stimulated inclusive development in Africa.

According to him, countries must address macroeconomic environment, poor competitiveness and dearth of trade facilitation infrastructure prevailing in many African countries.

He said, “As we light the Africa Trade Torch on implementation of AfCFTA today, we must all resolve to keep this monumental light in our minds.

“We should ensure upscaling of trade in manufactured goods through improved industrial capacity and deliberately develop industrial inputs to reduce the intensity of reliance on the global supply chain. We must intentionally bring down all the historical physical borders in Africa, facilitating peaceful co-existence and security of lives and property.

“We must effectively support all Organised Private Sector organisations in Africa and strengthen the private sector directorate in the structure of the AfCFTA secretariat as PAMA continues to monitor unfolding events around AfCFTA with great optimism,” he said.

Speaking further, Chief Meshioye noted that the AFCFTA would boost Africa’s export by more than 600 billion dollars with wage gain of more than 10 per cent, presenting a unique opportunity for increased production capacities and trade volume.

He said, AfCFTA is a catalyst for significant reduction in poverty, offering opportunities for ramping up production, up scaling trade volume and creating enduring wealth for the continent.

“On behalf of PAMA, I congratulate the African Union, the AfCFTA secretariat and the Africa Business Council for the progress we have made since the commencement of the AfCFTA. In reality, the benefits and opportunities that AfCFTA offers are not without challenges and hurdles that will necessitate tough decisions and measures.