Update on Ibadan explosion: Oyo govt orders residents to vacate homes

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Oyo state government has ordered all residents living near the explosion site to vacate their homes to prevent further casualties.

The government order came on the heels of reports that more explosives may still be buried in the rubbles, waiting to detonate.

Also, the government has asked hotels around the area to take in residents affected by the explosion, as it promised to pay all bills.

A similar appeal was also made to hospitals, to treat any of the injured residents brought into their facility.

In an update, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makindeon Security Matters, retired Commissioner of Police ( CP) Fatai Owoseni said all residents in the affected areas are advised to leave their houses this evening, just in case of a secondary explosion.

According to him, there’s no need for anyone to go there to see what’s happening.

He added that Security operatives are there as well as rescue workers noting that It’s good that they should have clear access to rescue people as some may be buried under rubbles.

Speaking further on the update, Owoseni said ” No one could authoritatively say what the nature of the explosion is. The impact is felt at about 500m radius.

” There’s no need for anyone to go there to see what’s happening. Security operatives and rescue workers are there. It’s good that they should have clear access to rescue people as some may be buried under rubbles.

” Oyo State governor has instructed hospitals to admit anyone that’s brought in from the explosion site and start attending to them immediately. All residents in the affected areas are advised to leave their house this evening, just in case of a secondary explosion.

” All hotels are to allow people who come in from the explosion site and around it. The state government will settle them.”

Meanwhile, a situation room has been opened by the government for all the residents affected by the explosion to be able to document properties damaged.

A number of deaths remain unknown as rescue workers were busy excavating and searching for bodies in the damaged buildings, most of which have collapsed due to the heavy impact of the explosion.

Earlier, the state governor revealed the source of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday at 7.44 pm.

He accused some yet-to-be-identified illegal miners living in the area of keeping dynamites in their homes.

Governor Makinde who was visibly angry at the suspects vowed to ensure that all those responsible for the explosion are brought to justice.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng