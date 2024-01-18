Provision of good road networks and electricity by government can enhance growth of fashion industry –Eneye Casual CEO

HABEEB ENEYE OKIKIRI is the CEO of Eneye Casual, a fashion designer. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about his trade and what the government can do to for the growth of fashion industry, Excerpt:

Can you tell you about your fashion outfit?

We are into men’s wears both children and adults. We started in 2018 any type of men’s wears wear both traditional, office and casual wears.

How long have been in the fashion industry?

About five years now.

What made you to start a fashion outfit?

When I was young, I used to assist my mum by making use of a manual machine. As I grew up, gradually, I began to pick interest. So, over time, I began to have this passion to create things that men wear and it will look beautiful, and all those things that men wear is what triggered me to start a fashion outfit.

Where and where do you source for raw materials?

I source basically everywhere within the country including Lagos Abuja and Abia

What can you say about the future of fashion industry in Nigeria?

It is basically very, very wide; one cannot explain in details. There are many fashion designers in the country creating different kinds of styles that Marvel you. For you to say where they are getting these ideas it is very, very competitive and you just need to be strong to open your head to think out of the box to fit into the fashion industry.

What are your challenges?

Basically, the branding is the major challenge

What are the experiences that you have gathered since you have been running the business?

Some of the experiences that I have gathered are the kind of people I met during this journey; I have been able to meet people like Benedict Johnson and some that I have sewn clothes for. I was thinking that I was not going to meet up with their demand but having met their demands is one of the experiences I had. So, I need not to be afraid of anything because nothing can stop me except I stop myself. So, these are my experiences.

Can you tell us about your experiences with your customers?

Of course, there are different kinds of customers in the industry; there are some customers you will meet anyhow, sew it for them, they are just okay with it as long it enters their bodies, while there are some that are into details. They will ask you: Why this style? Why this type of cloth? There are some that they want their clothes very fitted on their body. All these are part of the experiences we have got over the years from different customers. There are some you will work for, for them to pay becomes a challenge while some will pay you upfront. These are the experiences with customers.

Can you tell about your business growth?

From zero to 100, let’s say 40. My fashion outfit is gradually growing.

Tell us about your expansion

For now, we only have one place that is the shop in Garki Ultra Modern market opposite Garki Mall, Abuja. However, we are currently planning to locate to a bigger place that we will stay. We have made clothes for people outside the country. In USA, I have a client there; we are gradually expanding.

Tell us your prospect in the industry

We are gradually moving to the top,; we want to be posting our works on social media handle, Instagram, Facebook and etc; we are trying to reach out to more clients this year 2024; we are trying to reach out to more people through adverts.

Can you tell us about your business strategy and innovation?

We are trying to reach out to some customers that do not believe in us; we will sew one for our potential customers to see what we are capable of doing; we will engage people to discuss with other people to see that we meet up with our competitors.

How did you source for capital in starting your fashion outfit?

The only thing I was busy with was a machine that was given to me by mine elder brother; he dashed me the machine, he bought it for me at the time it was cheap. So, by the time I start sewing for some of my friends with the little I had, I let them wear it for free. Though then I was not having capital, through that, I started meeting people. If they want to sew, I don’t have the money to buy you materials can you send me the money to buy materials? From there, I started saving little by little; I started expanding, I started buying materials and all that.

What is your focus in the industry?

My focus is to be expanding never the less keep growing to become one of the top fashion designer’s in Nigeria.

What advice do you have for those who want to go into fashion business?

Until you make your decision fear not, because everybody started from somewhere.

What and what do you want government to do to enhance the growth of fashion industry?

Government should provide good road networks, electricity; let there be enough electricity because our work depends on electricity, because most of the machines we use are electric machines, let there be enough light so that we can work.

What and what do you sew?

I make men’s wears, English wears, casual wears, office wears and majorly for men all types of styles that men wear,; we are also planning to go into women’s wears soon.

What drives you into the industry?

Beauty; I like when a man stands and he is looking very, very standout in Eneye Casual.

