COVID-19 funds probe: Reps C’ttee orders Health, Industry Ministries to refund N85bn

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has ordered the Ministries of Health and Industry, Trade and Investment to refund unutilized funds of 10 billion naira and 75 billion naira respectively meant to mitigate the effects of covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The House Committee also gave the Rural Electrification Agency REA a 24 hours ultimatum to provide all necessary documents to back up monies released to it from the COVID intervention fund for medical facilities across the country.

The essence of the hearing according to the Committee Chairman Hon.Bamidele Salam (Osun,PDP) is to ensure that the committee is transparent and accountable in its investigation over the various sums of money released amounting to 600 billion naira as intervention funds meant to mitigate the effect of covid-19 on Nigerians.

The Federal Government as part of efforts to recover unutilized covid-19 funds released to special ministries during the pandemic to mitigate its effect on Nigerians, the house of representatives public accounts committee urged the affected government ministries and agencies to refund all monies budgeted as special intervention fund.

At the Committee hearing on Thursday, the Federal Ministries of Health, and Industry Trade and Investment as well as Rural Electrification Agency who were all present failed to convince the committee on how the funds were utilized.

The invited Minister of Health was represented by Mr Daju Kachallom, Permanent Secretary and Mr Ahmed Salihijo, Managing Director,, Rural Electrification Agency.

Members were however not satisfied with the way these funds were utilized; prompting the committee to issue a directive that the funds be returned to government coffers which should be channeled towards other pressing needs.

In his ruling the committee chairman ordered the ministry of health to refund the 10 billion naira released for the local production of covid-19 vaccine.

He also ruled that the past and present Executive Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, return the 75-billion-naira covid-19 intervention fund and submit all documents to back up the refund to the committee.

The Committee helsman gave all the affected ministries and agencies a new date to appear before the committee on Monday 22nd of January 2024.