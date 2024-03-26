UNIZIK Bus school announce kick off of Post Graduate Certificate courses for effective leadership, others

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, (UNIZIK) Business School on Monday announced the commencement of post-graduate and certificate courses for effective leadership and management in business, economy and governance.

This was disclosed by the Director, UNIZIK Business School, Prof. Chinedu Onyeizugbe in his office in Awka, to mark the commencement of the new admission season.

He said the institution is committed to imparting relevant knowledge that will create new entrepreneurs, industrialists, astute business persons, intentional office holders, discerning corporate and institutional leaders, high-level professionals that are driven by integrity and the highest ethical standards in their vocations.

The Director explained that the programmes are purposed at ensuring that Nigerians both in the business and career areas find an opportunity to develop their capabilities and garner certifications based on their acquired knowledge.

According to him, the hybrid nature of the classes will give students from overseas countries leverage to conveniently apply for the programs and attend remotely from their locations.

Onyeizugbe listed the Post Graduate programmes run by the School to include; “Accountancy- PhD and MSc; Applied Economics- PhD and MSc; Banking and Finance- PhD and MSc (option in Banking or Finance); Business Administration- PhD and MSc; Communication Management- PhD and MSc; Entrepreneurship and Innovation- PhD and MSc; Governance and Legislative Studies- PhD and MSc; Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management- PhD and MSc; Marketing- PhD and MSc; Public Administration- PhD and MSc (Local Government Administration or Finance Management); Security Studies and Conflict Resolution- PhD and MSc and Forensic Accounting – PhD and MSc.

“Others include; Doctor of Business Administration (DBA, Business Administration); Doctor of Business Administration (DBA, Engineering management); Doctor of Business Administration (DBA – Project management); Doctor of Public Administration (DPA- Option in Local Government Administration or Finance Management); Masters Business Administration (MBA – Business Administration); Masters Business Administration (MBA- Engineering Management); Masters Business Administration (MBA- Project Management); Masters Public Administration (MPA- Option in Local Government Administration or Finance Management) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD).”

On the Certificate programmes offered by the school, the UNIZIK Business Director disclosed them to include Senior Management programme, Business Owner Management, Strategic Business Leadership management, Cooperative and Agro-Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management, Social Media and Digital Management, Global Business Management, Cyber Security Management, Corporate Governance and Ethics, Data Analytics and Applied Econometrics, Project Management and Supply Chain management.

“Others include Legislative Studies Masterclass, Public Speaking and Communication Skills Development, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Customer Care and Human Relation Skills, Essentials of Managing the Workplace, Environmental Health and Safety Management, Hospital Administration and Healthcare Facility Management, Transportation Logistics Management and Financial Management,” he said.

According to Prof Onyeizugbe, the School operates a hybrid learning session including physical and online classes, which is suitable for remote participants.

The Director further listed the duration of the programmes to include- eight semesters minimum for PhD, six semesters minimum for DBA/DPA courses, 4 semesters for MSc/ MPA/MBA courses, and 2 semesters for a post-graduate diploma course. At the same time, Certificate programs will take 30 to 90 days.

While saying that admission requirements into the school are flexible and also on a continuous basis, he noted that applicants can apply from either first and second semester, saying that all certificate courses would require Senior School Certicate Examination, SSCE results.

He added, “For prospective students going for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree, MSc/ MA in a relevant discipline, a minimum of 3.5 CGPA on five point scale from any recognized university is required.

“For Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and Doctor of Public Administration (DPA), MA/MSc/ MBA/ MPA in a related discipline is required.

“For Master of Science (MSc) degree, BSc/ BA degree in a relevant discipline is required from a recognized university with a minimum of second class division.

“For Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Public Administation (MPA), first degree from any recognized university or higher National Diploma (HND) at Lower Credit from any recognized Polytechnic is required.

“Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) may also be considered for MBA/MSc/ MPA programmes.”

“Applicants can complete their applications online at https://ubs.lms.unizik.edu.ng/applications/purchase or visit UBS building, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State or call the UNIZIK Business School Director’s phone number – 08034548236.

“Applicants can also visit our website – www.ubs.unizik.edu.ng. We are also on Facebook @ UNIZIK Business School. Instagram is ubs_ng while our email is ubs@unizik.edu.ng

“For applicants outside Anambra State, we have our Lagos Liaison Office at UNIZIK Business School, NEROS House, 36 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

”We also have our Abuja Liaison Office at 3 Ambrose Ali Street, Zone B, National Assembly Quarters, Apo, FCT-Abuja,” he said.

UNIZIK Business School which is located at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is a management, business, governance and leadership training institution that ranks among the top three business schools in Nigeria.