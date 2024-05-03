Peace Building : Institute for Peace , Strategic Studies University of Ibadan collaborates with United States Institute of Peace organise capacity building network for NGOs, stakeholders

PATIENCE OGBO, Ibadan

Peace building in states in the south west region of Nigeria has received a boost as the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS) University of Ibadan in collaboration with the United States Institute for Peace USIP Nigeria on Thursday May 1st held a one day capacity building workshop for officials of Nongovernmental organizations , paramilitary and other stakeholders in the region.

The workshop had the theme : Enhancing community peacebuilding network for sustainable approaches to threats in south- west Nigeria held at the Oyebamiji Hall Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies .In her welcome address, the Director of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies University of Ibadan, Associate Professor Ruth Adio Moses stated that the workshop is timely as it will afford participants the opportunities to network and bring the needed collaboration between the gown and the town in fashioning solutions to enhance peace in the south west region of the country’’. She said ‘’ As peace advocates, we do not wait until there is violence before we proffer solutions.

The security in the south west region in the country does not need to break down before we act and therefore this collaboration is intended to bridge the gap between the gown and the town by establishing a strong link with our immediate society . Research, training and retraining is adjudged to be the way forward as decisions worldwide is now driven by data and skill based actions. Hence , the need to network with the United States Institute of Peace and all the organizations invited for this programmes to promote a wholistic and improved strategy in community peacebuilding in a coordinated manner ‘’.In his welcome address, the Country Director , United States Institute of Peace USIP , Prof. Chris Kwaja who was represented by the Community Engagement Officer Mr. Terfa Hemen said the theme for the workshop is timely as its highlights the essence of networking for peacebuilding in Nigeria .

He said . ‘’ This kind of engagement has been held in other parts of the country and the USIP deems it necessary to also bring this workshop to the south west region of Nigeria to enhance this collaboration with IPSS. We have this ideology that a world without violence is possible by ensuring we pursue the paths of peace starting from the community level’’In his good will message, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nigerian Army Major General Obinna Onubogu who was represented by Colonel N. Mukhar said kinetic and non kinetic approaches are essential in fostering peace and security in the country.

The Oyo State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) who spoke on the need to provide welfare for the people emphasized that for peace to be promoted and sustained in the communities, citizens need to be empowered economically. The workshop which was divided into four sessions had facilitators from the IPSS . Scholars include Professor Albert Olawale the Head of the faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies University who spoke virtually on ‘’ The Core roles of community peace building actors, who are the actors?, While Dr. Oladejo spoke about ‘’ what are their specific roles? Who are these actors in the southwest of Nigeria ‘’, Dr. Dominic Danjibo and Dr. Francis Abiodun spoke on ‘’ Tracking Triggers of Violent conflicts in south western Nigeria , specifically what are the overt and covert triggers of violent conflicts in the region ? What are the measures deployable in tracking the triggers?’’ Associate professor Ruth Adio-Moses and Dr. Ishola took turns to discuss topics on ‘’ stakeholders ‘ collaboration for community peace building intervention in south west Nigeria and specific steps to take while planning and executing joint peacebuilding intervention’’ .

The topic ‘’Contemporary strategic plan for prevention of violent conflicts in south western Nigeria –action plan was discussed by Dr. Faleti and Dr. Aluko There were sessions for experience sharing on triggers of violent conflicts, experience sharing from Ogun state and groups discussion for networking and idea sharing among the participants Certificates of participation were given to the participants as the USIP and IPSS urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge they have gained in their respective engagement with members of the community The participants expressed satisfaction with the training as they urged the organizers to make the training a continuous one.One of the participants , Barrister Mrs. Ene Sarah Unobe the Chief Executive Officer , International Centre for Human Rights, Non violence and Safety Awareness (ICHRNVSA) Lagos commended the organizers for the training ‘’ It was indeed a very fruitful workshop.

Even though we stayed in the workshop from morning till evening, I was not tired as all the sessions were lively and very interesting. I took down a lot of notes from the lectures. All the topics were well researched and the lecturers are well grounded in their fields. The lectures were rich, insightful and I enjoyed every aspect of the training. I am taking with me a lot of new and fresh insights, information that I will employ in the course of my work. I commend the IPSS and the USIP for this training and I look forward to more trainings ‘’

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng