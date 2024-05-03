Prof. Dlakwa assumes office, as Acting VC BORSU

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Professor Haruna Dantaro Dlakwa has assumed office as the Acting Chancellor (VC), of the Borno State University from the pioneer VC,, Professor Umar Kyari Sandabe.

Professor HARUNA DLAKWA, will steer affairs of the University on Acting capacity until a new VC is appointed.

Until his appointment, Professor DLAKWA was the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Services of the University.

In a fraternal but emotion laden ceremony in the University’s expansive Senate Chamber, Professor Sandabe highlighted some of the achievements he recorded with those he described as supportive management staff and urged those he was leaving behind to extend same to the next VC.

Prof Sandabe said era of chief Executives sitting in the office and expecting government to do everything for them, is over and exhorted incoming leadership to seek for interventions through outsourcing.

Professor Sandabe thanked Vice President Kashim Shettima for appointing them when he was the Governor and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his support and opportunity to serve.

He also thanked Agencies and organizations like NEDC, NITDA,NNPCL,FIRS TETFUND, NUC amongst many others for their support and infrastructural intervention in the university.

Professor Kyari Sandabe in particular thanked all his staff from the cleaners to middle and top managers for the tremendous support which has helped place the university where it is today.

In his remarks shortly before taking over the mantle of the university, the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. HARUNA DLAKWA thanked and commended Prof. Sandabe for his humility and leadership qualities adding that, they all learnt a lot from his leadership style.

Prof.Dlakwa said, though the former VC’s shoes are too big to fill, he would do his best to keep the tempo until a substantive VC emerged.

Highlights of the ceremony were goodwill messages and presentation of gift to Professor Sandabe by Contract staff,Entrepreneurship Development Center and BORSU Media Awareness Team.