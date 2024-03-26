Sen Tokunbo Abiru @ 60: Shuns Funfare,

…..Shares Over 10,000 Food Packs To Vulnerable Constituents

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In a practical demonstration of love and empathy, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, who turns 60 on Monday, has decided to use the occasion to reach out to vulnerable members of his Senatorial district who are experiencing economic hardship.

The Lawmaker who has been supporting the needy with food packs every quarter, increased the food packs to 10,000 food to vulnerable households across the 98 wards in the 16 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs and Local Government Areas in Lagos East Senatorial district.

In his 60th birthday goodwill message to the Lagos East residents, Senator Abiru appreciated the Almighty God for his kindness towards him and his household.

He specifically thanked his wife, Fesyisola, whom he described as his pillar of support and his children for their unwavering support.

In the same vein, the lawmaker showed profound gratitude to the people of Lagos East Senatorial District, for availing him the opportunity to serve them.

He also thanked the leaders of the party, particularly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who made remarkable impact in his political journey.

Abiru said: “I am using the special occasion of my 60th birthday to identify with you, my esteemed Constituents in this current economic hardship largely due to wrong policy choices of past administrations, which the current government is trying to correct.

“It will be a smack of crass insensitivity for me to throw a social party, entertaining guests when most of our people are struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly food.

“Therefore, I shelved all social plans and decided to celebrate by providing Food Packs to over 10,000 households in Lagos East Senatorial District.

“Like I have been doing every quarter, the categories of vulnerable people are : Widows, Persons Living with Physical Disabilities, Unemployed Youths, Women and the aged.

” For more inclusiveness and wider reach, vulnerable persons who were shortlisted from online nominations will also benefit”.

Continuing Abiru said, “I am optimistic that this pain will not last forever. Frantic efforts of the Federal Government in ensuring food security, commodity prices stability and various interventions by our own State Governor will ease the pains in no distant time.

“My commitment to deliver on my mandate remains unshaken, on the three pillars of : Legislative, Empowerment/ Facilitations and Endowment, which my interventions are anchored on, will be further deepened to ensure greater good to a larger number of our people.

“It is also imperative to state that this is not the first direct humanitarian assistance for the needy that Senator Abiru has done.”

It will be recalled that the Lagos East Senator disbursed more than N150 million Naira in about 24 months to over 2,500 vulnerable people under his COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme.

Every month, beneficiaries received direct credit of N5,000 each for the period the programme lasted.