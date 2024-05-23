PRIFGLA National Secretary Commend NDDC Boss For His Developmental Strides Across The Region

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The National Secretary of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, (PRIFGLA) Hon Ogbomo Erepamowei hails the Managing Director (MD) of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for his achievements in this short period in office.

Hon Ogbomo Commend the efforts of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku on road construction, solar paneled electric lights and other meaningful programmes in the Niger Delta region.

while profiling a permanent solution to the roads constructed by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to stand the test of time by adding bitumen to all the constructed roads by the Commission, to make a land record in Dr. Samuel Ngbuku’s administration.

Also extend appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. for reappointing Dr. Samuel Ogbuku PHD as MD NDDC assume Mr President that 2027 general election will be a walk over for him in the region

Hon. Erepamowei also appreciate the leader and founder Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, Chief General Pastor Reuben Clifford Wilson for working wireless and ensure Mr President came out victorious at just concluded 2023 general elections and also urge Nigerian to believe renewal hope of Mr President that things will be better

National Secretary thanks the leader of Pastor Reuben initiative for good leadership and Accountability Chief Pastor Reuben for his contance reach out to his members and beyond.