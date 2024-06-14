Outrage as man in possession of 8 human heads, fresh human parts arrested in Ondo

The police command in Ondo says its operatives have arrested one Yusuf Adinoyi for allegedly being in possession of eight human skulls and flesh.

While parading the suspect, Abayomi Oladipo, the state police commissioner, said Adinoyi was arrested on Monday in the Ase area of Isua-Akoko in Akoko, South-east LGA of Ondo.

The police chief said the suspect was apprehended following a stop-and-search operation at a checkpoint.

“The suspect was en route to Akure when the Nissan Salon car he boarded was flagged down.

” Although , he attempted to escape after the stop, the officers caught up with him and searched his luggage,” Oladipo said.

The commissioner said “eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack” that the suspect was travelling with.

The suspect admitted to being the owner of the bag of human parts.

Adinoyi added that he was delivering the human parts to one Opeifa, a native doctor, in Osogbo, the capital of Osun.

The suspect said he used to trade in red oil and cashew nuts before the medical bills of his sick mother forced him into his latest business.

“This will be my third time in this business. The first trip, I sold four heads, the second time, three, and the latest one, which is eight,” the suspect said.

“Also, this flesh comprises both human parts and dog heart. I bought the dog heart at Ibilo.

“For the skull, I usually buy it from my friend, Ismaila, who usually gets them from burial grounds.

“My mother has been sick; we took her to Lokoja, and the doctor said we need two million naira to revive her, so I had no choice but to venture into the skull business.

“I intended to leave the business once I gathered the money.

“So far, from the seven that I had sold, I’ve made N245,000. I actually sold them to different people. I met the buyer on Facebook. He told me that he’s a herbalist.”

Also, the police commissioner said operatives arrested four men allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Gasland Nigeria Limited in Akure LGA of the state.

“A Scania truck with registration no. JJJ 701 YE valued at N12 million was stolen, along with 61 pieces of 50 kg of empty gas cylinders, and a police constable was injured at the scene of the crime,” he said.

