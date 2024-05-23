SPAN seeks govts support, Philanthropists to execute projects

The President of the Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN), Mr Princewill David has solicited assistance from Federal and state governments, philanthropists and other Nigerians for funding and material support to enable the association to execute projects that will facilitate the progress of the organisation’s activities and projects.

He made the appeal in his welcome address at the Annual National Handicapped Youth Rally Conference 2024 which was held at the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps today, Thursday.

The Annual National Handicapped Youth Rally Conference 2024 was organised by SPAN and hosted by the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps.

Pupils from the Atunda Olu for physically challenged in Lagos participated in the programme which also attracted school pupils from Wesley’s Schools for Hearing Impaired children 1 & 11 in Surulere. Other children that participated in the program are those from Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria (DSFN), the Nigeria Girls Guide, Ikoyi, Lagos, among others.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Major David Chasia who is the commanding officer, Salvation Army Igbobi Corps and Sergent Tony Udofia, a colour sergeant with the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps.

Some of the participating pupils rendered special songs while others from DSFN entertained those that attended the programme with special dance performances which thrilled the guests, participating pupils, the organisers as well as the hosts.

The theme of this year’s conference is: ‘Vessels Unto Honour,’ which has been the focus of SPAN since till today, according to David.

The president said, “We are currently working on our borehole, vehicles, office infrastructure and renovation projects at our secretariat in Fadeyi, Lagos. We need funds and materials for the completion of this borehole, vehicles and infrastructure projects urgently to facilitate the progress of our association’s activities and projects.

Similarly, David stated that SPAN, which is also known as the Association For Handicapped Persons Welfare, has trained and empowered over 5,000 persons with disabilities in Nigeria since its inception in 1992.

Highlighting other programmes by SPAN to provide succour for persons living with disabilities (PWDs), David said SPAN operates a two-vehicle free transport service that makes movement and travel convenient from PWDs, but lamented that the number of available vehicles was not adequate to meet the needs of members.

However, he noted that SPAN needs more funding assistance and support to enable it to expand the scope of services that upgrade the standard of living for its members.

On his part, the National Coordinator of SPAN, Pastor Chidi Nwankwo said the aims and objectives of this programme are to create equal opportunities, salvation and empowerment for persons with disabilities and to mark World Youth Day, thereby reducing the alarming rate of child abuse, destitution, drug abuse, juvenile delinquency and street begging, among the youths.

He said SPAN has created tremendous recognition, honour, regard, respect and personality profiles for excellent persons with disabilities, special schools and their supporters through these association’s “rallies, conferences, seminars, exhibitions, awards, outreaches, AGM, transport schemes, special sports, crusades, medical and vocational training project since inception in 1992.

Nwankwo urged both persons with disabilities and the able-bodied to strive to be vessels unto honour in order to be useful to God, their parents, families and society at large.

While reiterating the call for support, Nwankwo stated that generous support to SPAN’s current projects will attract God’s blessings.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng