American University of Nigeria, honours Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN with degree of Doctor of Humane Letters

30
It was a day of glory and celebration of achievements at the American University of Nigeria ( AUN ) Yola, as it marked its 15th Commencement ( Graduation ) activities between the 16th and 18th of May, 2024. Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR Ph.D was on hand to deliver the Commencement lecture. He was also conferred with the prestigious degree of Doctor of Humane Letters ( DHL ) ( Honoris Causa) by the highly rated university whose curriculum is modeled after the American system of universities that include Harvard, Howard, Yale, Princeton, etc

. Shortly after the conferment, Prof delivered the keynote lecture which spanned 44, on “The Role of the University in creating a Legacy and impact on the World: AUN as a case study”.

Ozekhome had also, a day earlier, interacted with AUN law students at the magnificent School of Law and also attended the Honors Society events. He was also taken around on a guided tour of the amazing university whose top-notch facilities compare with any of those in the best of Ivy leagues in the United States of America and the Western world. Present at the events were the founder and promoter of AUN, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

GCON, Waziri of Adamawa, the President of the University, Prof Dewayne Frazier and the Governor of Katsina State,….Amongst the dignitaries were traditional rulers, foreign envoys such as the Canadian High Commissioner, Ambassador Christoff James; the Indian High Commissioner, Ambassador  Balasumbramanian; and the Ambassador of Rwanda, Christophe  Bazivamo; graduating students and their joyous parents.

 

