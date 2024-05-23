Nestle Nigeria Plc, 55th Annual General meeting held in Lagos

L-r… Mrs. Maryam Mohammed, Mrs ibukun- Olu lpinmoye ,both Independent Non- Executive Director, Nestle Nigeria Plc. Non –Executive Director Mr Mauricio Alarcon; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini; Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr Gbenga Oyebode.

L-r … Mr. Namit Mishra; Non Executive Director and head of Finance Mr Martin Kruegel, independent non Executive Dr Juliet Ehimuan; Executive Director and Factor Manager ,Mr Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye.

Cross Section of Shareholders, during the 55th Annual General Meeting of Nestle Nigeria Plc , held muson centre onikan Lagos on 22/5/2024… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

