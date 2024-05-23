Nestle Nigeria Plc, 55th Annual General meeting held in Lagos Photo Gallery L-r... Non –Executive Director Nestle Nigeria Plc . Mr Mauricio Alarcon; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini; Chairman , Mr Gbenga Oyebode ; Company Secretary Mr Bode Ayeku; Finance and Control Director , Mr Namit Mishra;Non Executive director and head of Finance Mr Martin Kruegel, During the 55th Annual General Meeting of Nestle Nigeria Plc , held in Lagos on 22/5/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 13 Share L-r… Mrs. Maryam Mohammed, Mrs ibukun- Olu lpinmoye ,both Independent Non- Executive Director, Nestle Nigeria Plc. Non –Executive Director Mr Mauricio Alarcon; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini; Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr Gbenga Oyebode. L-r … Mr. Namit Mishra; Non Executive Director and head of Finance Mr Martin Kruegel, independent non Executive Dr Juliet Ehimuan; Executive Director and Factor Manager ,Mr Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye. Cross Section of Shareholders, during the 55th Annual General Meeting of Nestle Nigeria Plc , held muson centre onikan Lagos on 22/5/2024… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading 55th Annual General meeting held in LagosCHINYERE IKEANYIMr Wassim ElhusseiniNestle Nigeria Plc 13 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.