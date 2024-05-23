Champion Newspapers Limited
Nestle Nigeria Plc, 55th Annual General meeting held in Lagos

L-r... Non –Executive Director   Nestle Nigeria Plc . Mr Mauricio  Alarcon; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini;  Chairman , Mr Gbenga Oyebode ; Company Secretary Mr Bode Ayeku; Finance and Control Director , Mr Namit Mishra;Non Executive director and head of Finance Mr Martin Kruegel, During the 55th Annual  General Meeting  of Nestle Nigeria Plc , held in Lagos on 22/5/2024...  PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mrs.  Maryam Mohammed, Mrs ibukun- Olu lpinmoye ,both  Independent Non- Executive Director, Nestle Nigeria Plc. Non –Executive Director   Mr Mauricio  Alarcon; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wassim Elhusseini;  Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr Gbenga Oyebode.

L-r … Mr. Namit Mishra; Non Executive Director and head of Finance Mr Martin Kruegel, independent  non Executive  Dr Juliet Ehimuan; Executive  Director and Factor Manager ,Mr Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye.

Cross Section of Shareholders, during the 55th Annual   General Meeting  of Nestle Nigeria Plc , held muson centre onikan Lagos on 22/5/2024…  PHOTOS :  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

